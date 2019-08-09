Local MLB update: Stewart on injured list with concussion; Clevinger stays hot

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Richie Martin (1) looks on as left fielder DJ Stewart gets hit by the ball while chasing a fly ball hit by York Yankees' Mike Ford during an Aug. 6 game. Stewart suffered a concussion on the play. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how area products are faring in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Excellent week at the plate (10 for 24) and raised his average to .293. Has 28 HR, 79 RBI.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Stellar season has continued. He’s 7-2 with 89 Ks, 3.02 ERA in 62.2 IP. Has won his last 5 starts, including a win over Minnesota on Thursday (7 IP, 2 ER, 9 Ks).

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .244 with 6 HR, 28 RBI. In a bit of a recent grind at the plate (1 for his last 11).

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Hitting .316 with 12 HR, 48 RBI. On 10-day injured list with hamstring strain.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Continues to flirt with .300 average (.296). Has 11 HR, 61 RBI.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Still no closer to a return from right forearm soreness.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting just .229 but has 19 HR, 45 RBI. Mired in bad slump (1 for 16) over last week.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Hard luck loss to the Orioles on Aug. 4 where he allowed just one earned run in a 6-5 loss. Is 1-2 with 2.49 ERA and 18 Ks in 21.2 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Went 4 for 10 over the past week to lift his average to .273. Has 3 HR, 14 RBI in 29 games this season.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Rough season continued for Stewart, who started quick but is hitting just .160 and spent a good portion of the season battling an ankle injury. He suffered a concussion during his first game back in the bigs after diving for a ball in the outfield and mistiming it. It hit Stewart in the head and sent him to the injured list with a concussion.

DJ Stewart suffered a concussion on this play. pic.twitter.com/1DxiyqkE6z — Jace Evans (@JaceTEvans) August 7, 2019

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 7-8 with 4.50 ERA, 110 Ks in 114 IP. One decision over the past week, a 4-2 loss to Oakland where he went 5.1 innings and whiffed 7.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 1-1 with 2 saves in 3 opportunities, 3.24 ERA, 31 Ks in 25 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 12.1 IP in the bigs.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 3-2 in the minors this season with 37 Ks in 54 IP, 4.00 ERA. Currently at Triple-A Syracuse. Was 1-1 with 7.79 ERA, 13 Ks in 17.1 IP in the bigs.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 6-6 at Triple-A Indianapolis with 80 Ks in 92.1 IP. Was 0-3 with 9.98 ERA in 15.1 IP in MLB this season.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .300 with 23 RBI, HR at Triple-A Round Rock. Hit .253 with 4 RBI, 4 SBs in the bigs this season.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.