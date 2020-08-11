Charlton County High takes on Glynn Academy in 1st softball game of the year for local schools

FOLKSTON, Ga. – At first blush, it appeared to be just another high school softball game between Glynn Academy and Charlton County High School.

But when you looked a little closer, you could see the reminders of the coronavirus pandemic. On the field, everyone had masks. Players in the dugouts and on the field, as well as the umpires and coaches, were taking precautions.

But none of that could dampen the enthusiasm of the athletes on the field playing the first game of the fall season between two local teams.

It was clear it also meant something to the parents, many of whom were concerned the season would be wiped out like the spring sports were.

It was a big deal in the community, too.

After all, isn’t that what sports is supposed to be all about?