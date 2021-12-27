Jaguars add 10 players to reserve/COVID-19 list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – COVID-19 has run through locker rooms around the NFL.

Early in December, the NFL was forced to reschedule multiple games because of COVID outbreaks in locker room.

The Jaguars COVID-19 list was empty for the majority of the 2021 season, but over the last two weeks, there has been a spike in the Jags locker room.

And on Monday, the team added 10 players to its COVID list. That brings the team’s total to 16 players.

TE Dan Arnold, DT Malcom Brown, DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, TE Luke Farrell, DT DaVon Hamilton, OL Brandon Linder, TE Chris Manhertz, DE/OLB Lerentee McCray, OL Andrew Norwell, and DL Jihad Ward were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. They join Travis Etienne, Josh Allen, Ben Bartch, Laviska Shenault, and Myles Jack.

According to NFL rules, COVID testing can begin as soon as one day after the initial positive test. Vaccinated players can return to the active roster by two negative tests in a 48 hour period. Unvaccinated played they must stay away from the team facility for a minimum of 10 days after a positive test.