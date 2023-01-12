It’s that time again: Mayor Curry calls for Jags fans to bring out their teal Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to turn the River City teal — again— as if Jags fans needed the push anyways.

Enthusiasm for the Jags has been radiating through the city, and Mayor Lenny Curry wants to keep up that momentum ahead of Saturday’s primetime game.

So, get out your Jags gears on Friday, Jan. 13. to show your unwavering support for the Jaguars.

With merch flying off the shelves after Saturday night’s electric game that crowned the Jags AFC South champs, the anticipation is high -- and the fandom is higher -- for this Saturday’s playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“The energy last weekend at TIAA Bank Field was electric,” said Curry. “I look forward to showing the entire country, for the second weekend in a row who our team and our city really are. I am excited to continue this momentum and hear The Bank even louder this weekend for Primetime Saturday Night.”

Here are some of our SnapJAX Insiders — including their four-legged friends and mini-fans — decked out in their Jags gear leading up to last week’s Titans game.

We want to see your Jags spirit, send us your photos on SnapJAX under the News4JAGS channel to be featured on-air, online and on News4JAX+.

Francine Frazier We turned the News4JAX newsroom teal on Friday before the big game! 0 s 1

Dalton Agency The Dalton Agency knows it was always the Jags. 0 s 0

stinkybabysmom Go Jagssssssssss!!!! 0 s 1

L.Key Let's get it done Jags!!! Tanisha 0 s 0

Harriet S #GoJags #Tots4Trevor 0 s 4