‘I always love the Jags’: Dedicated Jags fans make waves of teal in sea of red, gold for AFC divisional round showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Among the sea of Chiefs nation, there were still sounds of roaring “Duvvaalll’s” being heard as Jags fans tailgated and enjoyed themselves in the colder than normal temperatures at the Arrow Head Stadium.

News4JAX reporter and anchor Scott Johnson traveled to Kansas City and hung out with excited fans who also made the same trip.

Fans traveled from near and far to watch the showdown. A man who lives in Dallas and is a Jags fan said that although he did get frustrated during last week’s AFC South Championship game, he still kept the faith.

“I have faith in Trevor. I have faith in Josh Allen. We will do it. We will be fine,” the fan said.

Despite being from Idaho, Michael Monroe said he is a die-hard Jags fan.

“I always love the Jags. They became an organization about the same time I was born. I wanted to be a fan of a team that nobody else likes. I love the Jags,” Monroe said. “Me and my family come to at least a couple of games every year.

While the Chief’s red and gold seems to outnumber teal on this day, the passion is not outmatched as Jags fans represent Duval County.

And what happens when a Chiefs fan invades Jags territory?

“All of sudden you hear an eruption of boos,” a fan told News4JAX.

Gov. Ron DeSantis among other big-name officials were also spotted at the stadium.