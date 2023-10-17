Week 7 Florida HBCU football recap: Edward Waters make it 4 in a row after Hail Mary TD

Edward Waters defensive back Kamren Thomas (10) celebrates his interception with linebacker Sky Louis during the second half of the Big Cat Classic. Florida Memorial defeated Edward Waters 38-21 in The Big Cat Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Jacksonville. | Will Brown, Jacksonville Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters stayed red hot on the season, while Bethune-Cookman continues to lose late. Meanwhile, in South Florida, the Lions lose in the Battle of Miami Gardens.

Here is your Week 7 Florida HBCU football recap:

Edward Waters 41, Tuskegee 38

Saturday’s game was the epitome of what college football is. Edward Waters (4-3, 4-2 SIAC) was up 35-24 with around five minutes left to play over Tuskegee (5-2, 4-1 SIAC). You would’ve thought that it would be smooth sailing for the Tigers, but the Golden Tigers were not going down easily, especially on homecoming weekend. The Golden Tigers went down and scored 14 unanswered points leaving 25 seconds left on the clock. That was just enough time for Jyron Russell.

Russel threw the 46-yard bomb to Arsiah McCorker with no time remaining to clinch Edward Waters’ fourth win in a row. Russell threw for 341 yards and a touchdown and was named HBCU National Player of the Week by BOXTOROW. Russell has help change the trajectory for this Edwards Waters program. After starting this season with a disappointing 0-3 record, the Tigers have become the hottest HBCU football team in the state. This team is not to be underestimated. The Tigers’ new mantra is “Put Some Respeck on Our Name” and they have rightfully earned everyone’s respect.

Texas Southern 34, Bethune-Cookman 31

The Wildcats (1-5, 0-3 SWAC) are the “Little Engine That Couldn’t.” In every SWAC game, Bethune-Cookman has gotten close to winning the game late, but they just can’t find the spark to get them over the line. Saturday’s homecoming game against Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 SWAC) was more of the same.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats were down 24-7 and it was looking like the game would get away from them. However, the Wildcats kept fighting and would score two touchdowns in the third quarter to get within a field goal. Texas Southern would put the nail in the coffin with a touchdown in the fourth to extend its lead to 10. The Wildcats would score another touchdown, but it was too little too late. The Wildcats dropped their fourth in a row, with the last three being one-possession losses. Bethune-Cookman will have to hope its upcoming trip to Jacksonville will help it get over the edge.

No. 21 St. Thomas 31, Florida Memorial 17

After two blowout wins, momentum was on the side of Florida Memorial (3-3, 2-1 SUN) coming into the “Battle of Miami Gardens” against then 19th-ranked St. Thomas (4-3, 2-1 SUN). But Saturday, St. Thomas showed the Lions why there are one of the best teams in the NAIA.

St. Thomas took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Even though the Lions rallied to get within a touchdown, St. Thomas held on to win the “Battle of Miami Gardens.” The Lions will try to get their momentum back in front of their fans for homecoming this Saturday.