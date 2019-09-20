Mark Brunell: That's the performance we've been waiting to see

JACKSONVILLE, FLA - The Jaguars were in a must-win football game on Thursday night.

How did they respond? In dominant fashion as they whipped the Tennessee Titans 20-7 on a rainy night at TIAA Bank Field.

Both sides of the ball contributed as the offense and defense played well against the inept Titans. Let's start with the defense.

For two weeks in a row, Calais Campbell and Co. shut down the opposing offenses. Last week, the Texans were held to 13 points. This week, the Titans managed just a touchdown.

This is the defense we expected and will continue to watch as the season progresses. Looking at the schedule, there really isn't a team that presents too much of a problem.

What really showed on Thursday night was the pressure on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Nine sacks were simply too much for the Titans to overcome.

And how about that offense?

Gardner Minshew continues to make plays in the passing game. His decision-making and accuracy were very un-rookie-like against the Titans. What's amazing to me is that he's doing it without a running game.

Aside for a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter, Leonard Fournette has been struggling. What isn't struggling is Minshew's statistics — his completion percentage, the yards and the touchdowns. The stat that jumps out at me is the zero interceptions.

That is the result of simply making good decisions. As long as that continues, this team has a chance. Imagine what this offense could look like if the offensive line and Fournette get going.

The Jaguars sit at 1-2 with all their goals for the 2019 season in reach. It's certainly not going to be easy, but a win next week at Denver puts them in good position going forward.

Of course, the question on everyone's mind going forward is will Jalen Ramsey be on this football team? Maybe he's changed his mind about his future after this win. I guess we'll find out in the next few days. Go Jaguars!

