JACKSONVILLE, FLA - After nearly a year Marqise Lee is back on the football field.

Marqise Lee is off of PUP and will practice today @wjxt4 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 17, 2019

Lee injured his knee in a preseason game and miss all of the 2018 season. His injury is one of the reasons the Jaguars have not played many of their starters this preseason.

Just a week ago Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone said he didn't think that Lee and Cam Robinson would be ready to start the regular season. Both players have now been activated from the Pup list and may be ready to go for week 1 against Kansas City.

Lee's return is a big list for the Jaguars, wide receiver group. He will combine with Dee Westbrook, Chris Conley, and DJ Chark to make a talented combination for Nick Foles to throw too.

I would not expect to see Lee on the field during the preseason. The team should bring Lee along slowly.

The 27-year-old says he hopes to be back on the field for Week 1 but that decision is in the doctors' hands.

