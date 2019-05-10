Marrone: Jaguars will support Telvin Smith anyway they can

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars were just as surprised as everyone else when Telvin Smith announced his intention to sit out the season on Thursday, but they plan on supporting the linebacker any way that they can.

Smith announced on Instagram on Thursday that he was planning to miss the 2019 season as he works through various issues in his life.

Coach Doug Marrone, who had reached out to Smith when he was absent for the team’s voluntary minicamp, said that he has still not spoken to the sixth-year player from Florida State.

“You found out the same information that I found out at the same time that I found it out,” Marrone said.“I think for me, I kind of put football to the side. I think that, to me, is an afterthought right now in concern with Telvin.

“I really believe in my heart, and Telvin knows that we’re here for him in any which way, not just myself, but the coaches, this organization and his teammates. And I’m sure he’s aware of that and all we can do is just make sure we pray .And he knows that if he needs some support, obviously were here for him.”

