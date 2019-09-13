Local MLB update: Baez out with injury; JU's Hays called up

Milwaukee's Ben Gamel, a Bishop Kenny product, slides safely into second base as Cubs shortstop Javier Baez, an Arlington Country Day product, attempts to apply the tag during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Aug 31. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each Friday, News4Jax will chart how local products are faring in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player Local tie MLB team

SS Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .281 with 29 HR, 85 RBI and 88 runs scored. Hasn't played since Sept. 5 after suffering hairline fracture in his thumb.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Indians, Remains unbeaten since June 28. Is 11-2 with a 2.72 ERA, 139 Ks in 99.1 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Brewers, Hitting .255 with 7 HR, 31 RBI.

RF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .250 with an RBI after promotion on Sept. 7.

2B Howie Kendrick, West Nassau/SJRSC, Has raised average since our last update. Currently hitting .331 with 14 HR, 57 RBI. His average is 38 points higher than his career average.

P Walker Lockett, Providence, Mets, Is 1-1 with 6.98 ERA, 16 Ks in 19.1 IP in the bigs. Was promoted back to Mets on Aug. 31.

P Alex McRae, JU, Pirates, Is 0-3 with 8.41 ERA in 20.1 IP in MLB this season.

2B Daniel Murphy, Englewood/JU, Rockies, Hitting .277 with 13 HR, 73 RBI.

RP Darren O'Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Finally activated after more than a year on disabled list with various injuries (hamstring, forearm). Has logged one inning and struck out one.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .229 with 22 HR, 55 RBI.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .259 with 5 HR, 21 RBI in 59 games in the bigs.

OF D.J. Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Hitting .225 with a HR, 4 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .253 with 6 RBI, 7 SBs in the bigs this season. Was promoted back from Triple A on Sept. 5.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Ga., Is 11-9 with 4.16 ERA, 134 Ks in 149.1 IP.

Others who have been on MLB rosters this season

P Kyle Bird, Clay/Flagler College, Rangers, Is 5-1 with 2 saves in 4 opportunities, 2.86 ERA, 39 Ks in 34.2 IP in Triple A Nashville. Had a save in 12.1 IP in the bigs.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Blue Jays, Is 2-4 with a 4.26 ERA, 28 Ks in 31.2 IP in the bigs, but reassigned to Triple A Buffalo,

