Who's left? 32 Jaguars, including 19 expected starters, not playing vs. Ravens

Doug Marrone does not want to risk any injuries in the first preseason game.
The team revealed that 32 players will not play for the Jaguars against the Ravens in the preseason opener for both teams.
The following 18 @Jaguars players are not expected to participate due to coach’s decision:
QB Foles
WR Westbrook
WR Chark
WR Conley
CB Ramsey
CB Hayden
S Wilson
RB Fournette
S Harrison
LB Jack
DE McCray
OL Linder
OL Norwell
OL Ogbuehi
DE Ngakoue
DE Campbell
DT Jones
DT Dareus — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) August 8, 2019
The only players who are expected to be starters who will play in the game are tight end Geoff Swaim, right guard A.J. Cann and linebacker Leon Jacobs.
The decision means that Nick Foles will have to wait at least a week to make his Jaguars preseason debut. The Jaguars will host Foles' old team, the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 15 at TIAA Bank Stadium.
