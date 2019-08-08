Who's left? 32 Jaguars, including 19 expected starters, not playing vs. Ravens

George Varkanis

Doug Marrone does not want to risk any injuries in the first preseason game.

The team revealed that 32 players will not play for the Jaguars against the Ravens in the preseason opener for both teams.

The following 18 @Jaguars players are not expected to participate due to coach’s decision:



QB Foles

WR Westbrook

WR Chark

WR Conley

CB Ramsey

CB Hayden

S Wilson

RB Fournette

S Harrison

LB Jack

DE McCray

OL Linder

OL Norwell

OL Ogbuehi

DE Ngakoue

DE Campbell

DT Jones

DT Dareus — Tad Dickman (@TDickman89) August 8, 2019

The only players who are expected to be starters who will play in the game are tight end Geoff Swaim, right guard A.J. Cann and linebacker Leon Jacobs.

The decision means that Nick Foles will have to wait at least a week to make his Jaguars preseason debut. The Jaguars will host Foles' old team, the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 15 at TIAA Bank Stadium.

