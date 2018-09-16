4 Downs: Patriots vs. Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All week long the Jaguars players have been saying they’re not concerned about what happened during last season’s AFC Championship Game. They may feel that way but Sunday’s rematch against the New England Patriots is easily the Jaguars biggest regular season game in two decades. Let’s get you set for kickoff:

1ST Down: The Details

Matchup: New England (1-0) at Jacksonville (1-0)

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV/radio: CBS/1010 XL

2nd Down: Will Fournette Play?

A hamstring injury kept Fournette out of practice this week, but Doug Marrone said he'd feel comfortable with putting the Jaguars running back out there against the Patriots.

Fournette is officially listed as questionable.

Saturday afternoon the team promoted Brandon Wilds from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. If Fournette can't play the Jaguars will go with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant at running back. Then they'd have Wilds as an insurance policy.

The team is calling Fournette a game-time decision and we won't know if he's playing or not until about 90 minutes before kickoff.

3rd Down: The Rematch

All week long the Jaguars players have been saying the politically correct thing. ‘Oh this is just another game and that they're not worried about what happened during the AFC Championship.’

Nationally fans outside of Jacksonville will view this game as a measuring stick. If the Jaguars take care of business against Brady and the Patriots they’ll clearly be looked at as the team beat in the AFC.

That would put the Jaguars record at 2-0 with back-to-back home games against the Titans and Jets to follow. So a win against New England would be huge.

4th Down: Facts and Figures

-Under Bill Belichick the Patriots are 143-15 when they win the turnover battle and only 37-42 when the lose it. So the Jaguars winning that battle is key if they’re going to come away with a win.

-Tom Brady is 8-0 against the Jaguars, the only AFC team without a win against the five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time league MVP. He has 19 TDs and two interceptions against Jacksonville while completing more than 70 percent of his passes for more than 1,800 yards.



