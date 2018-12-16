4 takeaways from Jaguars' 16-13 loss to Redskins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars blew a fourth-quarter lead, losing their home finale 16-13 to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Jaguars offense failed to score a touchdown for the second time in three games with Cody Kessler as the starting quarterback as the Jaguars fell to 4-10 on the season. Here are my four biggest takeaways from Sunday's game:

The offensive line is a mess

A.J. Cann started at right guard for the Jaguars on Sunday. He was the only opening-day starter who was still in there for the Jaguars. Right tackle Jeremy Parnell was a game-day inactive, and the other three ---center Brandon Linder, left guard Andrew Norwell and left tackle Cam Robinson are all done for the year. It doesn't matter who is playing quarterback. If the Jaguars offensive line doesn't play better, the offense isn't going to do much.

Dede Westbrook needs to be more involved

Westbrook has been the most dangerous offensive player outside of Leonard Fournette this year, but the Jaguars have been unable to get him involved consistently. Westbrook made the biggest play of the game for the Jaguars with a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime. Finding ways to get the ball in Westbrook's hands should be offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich's top priority.

Calais Campbell is a pro

Even in the midst of a losing season, Calais Campbell keeps showing up and getting the job done. Campbell recorded a sack in the first quarter, his eighth of the season. In 30 games for the Jaguars, Campbell has 22.5 sacks. He also is the most respected voice in the Jaguars' locker room, the voice of reason and wisdom. There has been some talk that the Jaguars might release Campbell due to salary cap pressure. If the Jaguars are going to rebuild to become a playoff team again, they should take a lesson from general manager Dave Caldwell's first year when he let a number of veteran leaders go: Greg Jones, Daryl Smith and Montel Owens. Those early Jaguars teams lacked leadership, and it hurt them. Campbell not only is performing at a high level, but he's the kind of leader every NFL team needs. The Jaguars should find a way to keep Campbell.

It's extended preseason for rookies

With the Jaguars out of playoff contention, Doug Marrone is doing more to take a look at young players. Third-round pick Ronnie Harrison started for the third straight game at strong safety, although he left the game early with a knee injury. Taven Bryan continues to get more snaps on the defensive line. Undrafted rookie Lyndon Johnson make his professional debut. Rookie running back David Williams made a few plays in the second half. Rookie linebacker Nick DeLuca recorded a strip-sack. These real-time snaps will allow the coaches to see what they have to work with in the rookies and should provide the young players with an idea of what kind of improvements they should work toward in the offseason.

