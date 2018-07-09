Attention to detail key at Jaguars football academy summer camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - During the summertime when kids are out of school, you could attend a youth football camp just about every week here in Jacksonville. The Jaguars Football Academy Summer Camp recently kicked off its annual youth skills camp, but this one is just a little different.

"Lets create a camp where people can't say we've been there, done that," said Jaguars Director of Player Development and Youth Football Marcus Pollard. "They can't say that about this one. There's more detail, more emphasis on technique, more emphasis on stretching, and training. The energy and enthusiasm that we are bringing to this camp is very unique, so if you are reading or watching this, next year you better come because you missed out on a great time."

Pollard, a 14-year NFL veteran, was hired by the Jaguars in 2013. Since then, he has increased the footprint and emphasis on youth football through camps like this one, mainly through his own enthusiasm for football.

"I think that enthusiasm is catching. If you can encourage them and get them to repeat what you just demonstrated, you reward that behavior so they continue to do it. That's why I do it, I give them enthusiasm and encouragement to learn the game of football."

The Jaguars Football Academy summer camp is open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. For more information on this year's and next year's camp, go to jaguars.com/summercamp.

