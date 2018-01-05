Bills clap back at Jaguars over leftover playoff tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Buffalo Bills apparently don't appreciate being blamed for unsold AFC Wild Card game tickets.

So when the Jaguars announced Wednesday that unsold tickets remained, attributing available seats to "unused inventory" from the Bills and other groups, the team took exception.

A limited amount of unused tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 3 p.m.



This includes unused inventory from groups like the NFL, Bills, player families and internal holds. https://t.co/ueujji6Dvi — z-#Sacksonville (@Jaguars) January 4, 2018

The Bills responded Thursday with a tweet of their own, calling Jacksonville's announcement "fake news" and offering to shore up EverBank Field's attendance in the future.

"Unused tickets from the Bills? Fake news. We didn't return any tickets. In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we'll take more," the tweet read in part.

Wait, wait, wait...



Unused tickets from the Bills? Fake news.



We didn't return any tickets. In fact, the next time you need help with a sellout, we'll take more. #GoBills https://t.co/3s8FkjgS6W — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 4, 2018

Whatever the reasons for the leftovers, one thing is certain: There will be no shortage of Bills fans in town this weekend. Vivid Seats told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle that a fifth of the tickets sold for Sunday's game were purchased by people with New York ZIP codes.

