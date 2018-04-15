Busy week for Jaguars begins Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This may be the busiest off-season week I can remember in Jaguars history. It all starts Monday when Paul Posluszny holds his retirement press conference.

Posluszny called it quits last month after 11 years in the NFL, the last seven with the Jaguars. He is the second all-time leading tackler in team history and embodied exactly what you want out of a linebacker. Tough. Determined. Smart. But above everything else, Posluszny was a great teammate.

His fellow linebacker and defensive co-captain Telvin Smith is expected to speak about Posluszny Monday as well.

Then Tuesday, the Jaguars players report for off-season conditioning. It will be the first time the entire team will be together since they cleaned out their lockers after the loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Thursday, it's the annual state of the franchise address. Owner Shad Khan, team President Mark Lamping and Tom Coughlin, the executive vice president of football operations, will speak about the state of the franchise--we expect to get an update on the Shipyards project and the proposed fan entertainment zone in Lot J. But the big thing that everyone is waiting for--the uniforms. New uniforms will be unveiled; expect them to look a lot like they did when the Jaguars were winning under Coughlin. No more two-tone helmet either.

Then, on Friday, we will be at the annual pre-draft luncheon, where we'll hear from general manager Dave Caldwell and others about the Jaguars' draft preparations. The NFL Draft begins a week from Thursday. The Jaguars hold the 29th pick in the first round.

WITH THE 29th Pick | The 10 players the Jaguars are most likely to choose from in the 1st round

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.