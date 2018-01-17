Cinotti's Bakery trolls Big Ben with batch of turnovers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach bakery is making headlines over its decision to troll Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with a bittersweet gift.

On Tuesday, Cinotti's Bakery shipped a care package to Heinz Field and addressed the shipment to Big Ben. Inside were seven baked turnovers and a handwritten note.

In a Facebook post, bakery staff said the pastries were Cinotti's way of saying thanks for the seven turnovers Roethlisberger racked up in two losses to the Jaguars this season.

Roethlisberger threw five interceptions when the teams squared off in Pittsburgh back in October. He added another pick and a fumble (which Telvin Smith returned for a touchdown) on Sunday.

"We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season so in return we wanted you to get a taste of 7 turnovers," the post said. "So here are our very best apple, blueberry and cherry turnovers!"

The Facebook post has since taken off, piling up more than 700 shares and making headlines on national websites, such as CBS Sports and TMZ.

There was mixed reaction among Steelers fans. While some got a kick out of the gag, even calling it hilarious, others were so salty they might need some ketchup.

"I don't find this funny at all. This is in bad form. You just ensured I'll never step foot inside your bakery," wrote one commenter.

