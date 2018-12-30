Coughlin, Caldwell, Marrone will be back for 2019, Shad Khan says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the final second ticked off in the Jaguars 2018 season, the Jaguars issued a statement from owner Shad Khan saying he preferred to go into the 2019 season with as much stability at the top of the organization as possible, but leaving open the possibility that Coughlin could make moves on his own.

On it's face, the statement would seem to indicate the team would keep its top three decision makers, executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone, for the 2019 season.

"I informed Tom Coughlin this week that I want him to see through our shared goal of bringing a Super Bowl title to Jacksonville. Given our overall body of work over the past two seasons, I offered to Tom that I preferred entering the 2019 season with as much stability as reasonable or possible at the top of our football operation. However, those decisions, at all times, are Tom’s decisions, and I would respect any call he made on our general manager and head coach,"

That seemed to indicate that Khan is patient, but would support changes if Coughlin preferred them.

The statement went on:

"I have the same trust in Tom, Dave and Doug as I did upon their introduction two years ago, and I do believe our best path forward for the moment is the one less disruptive and dramatic. Stability should not be confused with satisfaction, however. I am far from content with the status quo and while it’s best to put 2018 behind us, I will not overlook how poorly we accounted for ourselves following a 3-1 start. There were far too many long Sundays over the last three quarters of the season, with today’s loss in Houston being the final example, and that cannot repeat itself in 2019. That’s my message to our football people and players, but also our sponsors and fans, both of whom were remarkable."

The Jaguars fell from 10-6 to 5-11 this year in a season riddled with offensive injuries, poor quarterback play, and a defense that fell well short of their stated goal of being a historically great unit.

Marrone said he learned of his status as the game was ending:

Marrone says he was told he was staying as the coach when he was walking off the field following today’s loss to the Texans. @wjxt4 @Sports4Jax — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) December 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.