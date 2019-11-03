Could Jags play more games in London?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans were up early Sunday watching their team take on the Texans from across the pond.

This is the seventh consecutive season the Jaguars have played a game at Wembley Stadium in London. Before the big game, Jaguars owner Shad Khan spoke to Jaguars.com about the past, the present and the future of the Jaguars' presence in London.

Khan says, "If you're in this business, you want to win…"

The Jaguars have become a flagship team internationally and Khan says the London game remains key for the team. In fact, he's hoping to extend the team contract in London to play a home game annually. The current contract runs through 2020.

Khan also discussed how important it is for Jacksonville to host mega-events such as Rolling Stones concert, and have even more big events in the future.

In speaking with Jaguars.com about playing in London, Khan hinted at the future: "Obviously football... there is a limited demand for it. That's why we're playing the games here in London, that the community can't support selling out eight games, so maybe there's something else we can do there for the hot dog vendors, the hotel rooms, all the stakeholders who make a living off the game. If we are playing a game away, we want to have one mega-experience. That kind of makes up for that from our viewpoint. If we're playing more than one (game), we would want to have a couple or more."

Hoping for more big events at the stadium has some fans speculating the Jaguars could play more than one game per season in London.

There has been no confirmation of that from the Khan camp.

Khan did confirm his commitment to bringing a better hotel experience to downtown Jacksonville as well as more improvements around the stadium, which includes Lot J.

