Countdown to Training Camp: Taven Bryan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Pressuring the quarterback in waves has been a principle that Tom Coughlin has sworn by. It was that line of thinking that led the Jaguars to select defensive lineman Taven Bryan with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Defensive line was already the deepest position group on the Jaguars roster and they’ve added even more flexibility by bringing in the former Florida Gator.

Position: Defensive Line

2017 Stats: 40 tackles (six for loss), four sacks during junior season at Florida

2018 Projection: At Florida, Bryan played mostly inside at defensive tackle. Listed at 6’5” and 290 pounds he has the size to be able to play inside, but the Jaguars feel he has the athleticism to play outside at defensive end as well. Bryan could fill several roles for Jacksonville. Depending on the down he could back up Malik Jackson at defensive tackle or Calais Campbell at defensive end. Bryan will also likely be an interior pass rusher on third downs.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Todd Wash on Bryan:

“He is a big, strong man. You can see that out there. I think the move out to defensive end has been very good for him. There was some learning curves because he never played it before, but he fits into our system well. He has the flexibility of going inside and rushing. Probably the most encouraging thing is that he is very intelligent. We can throw a lot of stuff at him. He understands the whole package from top to bottom and that is encouraging for a young player.”



