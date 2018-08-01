DJ Chark making early impression on Jaguars' teammates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s still very early but on day six of Jaguars training camp rookie wide receiver D.J. Chark had the best practice of his young NFL career.

Veteran receivers Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief are both dealing with minor injuries and were limited at practice on Wednesday. The former LSU product got more reps [repetitions] with the first team offense and took full advantage.

Chark got the best of CB Jalen Ramsey when the two were matched up during a 1-on-1 DB vs WR drill. Chark got some separation and made a tough catch in the back corner of the end-zone with Ramsey draped all over him.

Below is what happened the next time Chark was lined up against Ramsey.

AJ Bouye on DJ Chark: That man is athletic. He has a baby face, but he plays like he is 30. Him and Jalen [Ramsey] working, you love to see those matchups because you are going against the best in the game. If you see him do something like that to Jalen, you get excited. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/IFAw9bmn9a — Brian Jackson (@WJXTBJackson) August 1, 2018

Chark has also caught the attention of quarterback Blake Bortles.

“He has been awesome," said Bortles. "He has gotten better each and every day. We talk about it in the quarterback room all the time. He is definitely headed in the right direction and on the right track. He obviously has the physical tools that you can’t really coach as far as size and speed and the ability to go get the ball and make plays and he is an open book. He learns as much as he can or retains as much information as he can, and he is improving each and every day. He is fun to watch and someone that has become more fun to watch him get better.”

