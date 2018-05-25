Doug Marrone makes sure Jaguars know importance of Memorial Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is a city that is rich in military tradition. All of the military bases here on the First Coast form the third largest military presence in the United States. That fact isn’t lost on the Jaguars who also call Jacksonville home.

On Friday the Jaguars completed their first week of OTAs (Organized Team Activities). In addition to preparing the team for next season coach Doug Marrone also stressed the importance of Memorial Day.

“We talked to them about the men and women that have given their lives for their country and the freedoms that we have now,” said Marrone. “We also talked about Jacksonville and the area with such a big military community. I want to make sure that when those days come that I am responsible. I would like to make sure everyone understands what it is and what we are doing.”

The Jaguars will have the rest of Memorial Day Weekend off and will return to the practice field for OTA No. 4 on Tues. May 29.



