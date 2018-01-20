Report: Jaguars had fewest bets to win Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's a huge weekend in sports with the winners of the conference championship games heading to the Super Bowl.

At this point, the Jacksonville Jaguars are one win from the championship game. Essentially, the team has a one-in-four chance to win it all.

But at the beginning of the season, Jacksonville had the fewest bets of any team in the NFL to win Super Bowl LII at several sportsbooks in Las Vegas.

ESPN reports that when the season kicked off in September, there were actually more bets on the Cleveland Browns winning the Super Bowl than on the Jaguars.

The Browns just finished a winless season -- only the second franchise to ever complete an 0-16 schedule.

When the Browns were eliminated from the playoffs after week 12, Thanksgiving weekend, one of the betting agencies still had more bets on the Browns to win than on the Jaguars, ESPN Staff Writer David Purdum reports.

The report also said that after a 3-13 season in 2016, Jacksonville was a 100-to-1 Super Bowl longshot at the start of the 2017 NFL season.

Two bets laid down may pay off huge. ESPN reports that in February, someone dropped $990 on the Jaguars. That ticket could be worth $99,000.

In May, ESPN says, another gambler put down $3,200 on three futures bets on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl. If that happens, the profit would be $337,500.

As of Thursday night at William Hill Sportsbook in Vegas, 53 percent of the money bet on the AFC Championship was on New England.

But can you bet on the Jaguars legally in the state of Florida?

Jacksonville used to have a casino cruise that left from Mayport, and it had a sportsbook. But now, Victory Casino cruises only launch from Fort Lauderdale.

It's illegal to bet with local bookies in Florida. But online betting could be an option.

According to USAonlinesportsbook.com, you would probably have to register at legal offshore online sportsbooks -- licensed in gambling jurisdictions far from home.

