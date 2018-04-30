Go bowling with Pro Bowl Jaguar Calais Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell announced Monday he will host the first Bowling Classic at Main Event Entertainment on the Southside.

Campbell will be joined by several of his teammates, including quarterback Blake Bortles, running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Myles Jack, defensive tackle Malik Jackson and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus.

Main Event teamed up with the Charles Richard Campbell (CRC) Foundation, founded by Campbell and his family, to host the event. The CRC Foundation helps develop young people by teaching them useful life skills to grow up and be successful.

Those interested in attending the event will need to purchase a ticket. All of the proceeds collected during the Bowling Classic will benefit the CRC Foundation.

The Bowling Classic begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15. It will take place at Main Event located at 10370 Philips Highway.

