Fans allowed to bring water into Sunday's Jags - Chiefs game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars fans who plan to sweat it out at TIAA Stadium Sunday to watch the game between Jacksonville and Kansas City will be allowed to bring their own water bottle into the gates due to the expected heat wave.

The rules are being relaxed to ensure fans don't get too hot in the stands. Temperatures are expected to be around 97 degrees and the feel-like temp inside the stadium will reach an estimated 104 degrees according to News4Jax meteorologist Rebecca Barry.

The Jaguars released the following statement:

Due to anticipated high temperatures for Sunday's Jaguars game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars and SMG Jacksonville will permit each ticketed guest to bring one, commercially-branded, factory-sealed, plastic bottle of water that is 16.9 oz. or less in size inside the gates at TIAA Bank Field. Other outside beverages, cups and reusable water bottles are not permitted for Sunday's game.

Jaguars fans are reminded to stay hydrated for the 1 p.m. kickoff. For fans looking for some shade before or during the game, the Daily's Place amphitheater is open for all attendees and features a large video screen broadcasting the entire game. Fans can also visit any guest services booth to request a free cup to fill at any of the stadium's water fountains. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has provided two cooling buses located on the plaza level at the bases of Ramps 2 and 4 near the Fan Entertainment Zone, where fans can climb aboard and take a few minutes to cool off. There will also be water stations and misting fans available near the buses."

