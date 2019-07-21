Jags fans get pumped up for this week's scheduled practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will be back in town this week as they open for training camp starting Thursday. Many people will be watching the teal and black this year with the addition of big names within the NFL, especially Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Nick Foles.

Seven practices are open to the public, and many people told News4Jax they can hardly wait.

“I’ve grown up my whole life around Jags. My parents went to every home game. Growing up around it. I’ve been a fan my whole life.” said Jimmy Driscoll, who lives near TIAA Bank Stadium.

“It’s really cool to watch the games. The air around downtown becomes an awesome space of fun. People come by boats, walk, ride bikes and park. I am excited to see how we play this year with the addition of a new Super Bowl-winning quarterback Obviously Nick Foles, Fournette will do more running and Ramsey, absolutely,” Driscoll said.

Kimmy McKibben is also excited “My whole life" has been about the team, she said. "Their inaugural season was 1995, the year I was born, so the year I was born. I am just excited to see the new players out there...Josh Allen, our new linebacker, I am excited to see how he helps our defense, and I hope our offense can match our defense this year. Nick Foles, I am so pumped to have a Super Bowl quarterback in Jacksonville and can’t wait to see what he can do for the team.”

The Jaguars' 2019 training camp will feature seven practices open to the public. Free registration is open on jaguars.com. The team wearing teal and black will hold its first practice in full pads July 28.

All seven open practices are scheduled to take place at the Dream Finders Homes practice complex. Gates open at least 30 minutes prior to the start of practice.

Limited player autograph availability will occur following each practice. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and will be delivered on mobile devices.

