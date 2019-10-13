Jags fans keep faith in team after loss to Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Jaguars fans may have had less of a spring in their step leaving the stadium after Sunday's loss to the Saints, many said they're Duval for life and Minshew can still turn the team around.

The team handed out mustaches to fans on the way into the game at TIAA Bank Field.

"Go Jags, Minshew mania, it's never stopping," fans said.

Maybe it's not stopping, but it hit another stumbling block as the popular rookie quarterback appeared to have lost some steam.

"It's difficult because you're seeing it at the beginning but as you're playing these better teams, it's starting to show that maybe he's not ready for this live-action yet," Jags fans Farah Jean and Justin Giffin said.

Others aren't letting this loss concern them and are still thrilled about the excitement Minshew brings to the team.

"It's still there every day, it's still there. If you've got a mustache, Minshew mania's still there," Jags fan Michael Gulla said.

That signature mustache and headband have sparked attention among fans and across the NFL.

Lifelong fan Keshonda Alexander thinks it's great fun despite the loss.

"I just feel like Jaguar fans are extremely loyal, and we will never lose our loyalty," she said.

The next home game for the Jags will be in two weeks when they take on the New York Jets.

