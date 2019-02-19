Jags launch season ticket renewal ahead of silver anniversary season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a lackluster season that left many fans disappointed, the Jaguars are hoping their fans remain loyal and renew their season tickets ahead of the team's 25th season.

The Jaguars’ silver celebration kicks off in mid-March with the start of the new league year and the unveiling of the team’s 25th season commemorative logo designed "to embody the spirit of DUUUVAL."

“This season represents a historic moment for not just our team, but the entire First Coast community,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “We’ll celebrate the legends of the past, the players of the future and the fans that have stood by our side through it all. The 2019 season will set the stage for the next 25 years of Jaguars football in Jacksonville.”

The team appears to be rewarding the patience of longsuffering fans by increasing season ticket prices by an average of only 2.4 percent for 2019. That's compared to a nearly 11 percent spike before last season following an AFC Championship Game run and the high hopes it brought for 2018.

More than half of all season ticket members will experience no change or a decrease in their renewal price for 2019.

Loyalty pricing remains in effect for the fourth year in a row, ensuring renewing season ticket members always pay less than new buyers in the same seating category.

In addition, season ticket members can take advantage of priority purchasing at Daily’s Place concerts and events and access to $3,000 in Teal Deal discounts. At this time, there is no change to the location of Jaguars-controlled parking lots and all parking prices remain the same.

Throughout the season, legends will be honored at each home game as part of the All-25 Team, comprised of the 25 best alumni players in franchise history. The game day experience will feature throwback elements to honor the early years.

The team will embark on a citywide community impact project encouraging volunteerism, and season ticket members will have opportunities to win unique memorabilia and experiences only available in 2019.

With Tuesday's season ticket rollout, existing season ticket members will receive a renewal notice via email with a link to their account manager. These individuals have until Friday, March 29, to elect to renew before their seats are released and made available for existing member relocation and for purchase by new season ticket buyers.

General bowl season tickets will begin as low as $39. In 2018, Jaguars fans enjoyed the lowest general bowl average ticket price across all NFL teams and expect that to remain the same in 2019.

“Creating a distinct home-field advantage for our team remains a priority, which is why we continue to provide a low entry point to season ticket membership,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer. “As a relatively young team in the life of the NFL, every new fan in the stands provides a building block for the next great chapter in this franchise.”

In 2018, the Jaguars welcomed more than 13,000 new season ticket members via the Jaguars ONE program. Continuing in 2019, Jaguars ONE includes all first-time season ticket purchasers. Program participants will be invited to attend several dedicated events throughout the entire year and receive an exclusive welcome gift, discounts on new merchandise and a clear bag to use on game day.

Fans wanting to place a deposit on new season tickets during the renewal window are welcome to contact the Jaguars at 904-633-2000. They will have the first opportunity to purchase season tickets following the renewal deadline on March 29.

Single game tickets will be available after the release of the 2019 NFL schedule later this spring.

