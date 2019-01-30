Jaguars 2018 season in review: CB D.J. Hayden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Any member of the Jaguars secondary would tell you that Aaron Colvin was the most underrated player in that unit. Last offseason Colvin signed a free agent deal in Houston. The Jaguars signed D.J. Hayden to fill that void and got very similar production.

Position: Cornerback

2018 Stats: 46 tackles, Sack, FF, INT

2018 season in review: A toe injury cost Hayden six-game this season. Outside of that there were no issues with him filling the void left at nickel cornerback by Colvin.

With Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye on the outside the role of the nickel corner is a huge one in the Jaguars defense. The person in that role is going to get tested more than his counterparts on the outside.

According to ProFootballFocus, Hayden was ranked as the 28th best cornerback in 2018.

This was D.J. Hayden’s first interception since Week 6 of the 2015 NFL season.#Jaguars back on offense! pic.twitter.com/qCA99w7MF2 — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) December 2, 2018

Status for 2019: Hayden will once again be the Jaguars starting nickel cornerback going into next season. There was a significant drop off at nickel corner in the six-games that he missed during 2018.



