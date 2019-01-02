Jaguars 2018 season in review: QB Blake Bortles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After another disappointing season Blake Bortles has likely played his final game in Jacksonville. The expectation is that the Jaguars will release Bortles at some point during the offseason

Position: Quarterback

2018 Stats: 2,718 passing yards, 13 TDs, 11 INTs, 60.3% completion percentage

2018 season in review: Peaks and valleys. Ups and downs. That’s the best way to describe Bortles’ career in Jacksonville. The 2018 season was another roller coaster ride for the former No. 3 overall pick.

The good: In a Week 2 win over New England, Bortles outplayed future 1st ballot hall of famer Tom Brady. With Leonard Fournette out with a hamstring injury, Bortles tossed four touchdown passes as the Jaguars got revenge for last January’s AFC Championship game loss. The date for that win over the Patriots was Sept. 16. From there it was all bad for No. 5.

The bad: Five turnovers in a loss to Kansas City. Getting benched in a home loss to Houston. Bortles got his job back but the results remained the same. Jacksonville lost seven straight games. No, Bortles doesn't deserve all of the blame. Fournette was a non-factor all season long. Receivers struggled to get open with consistency. Even when receivers did get open, Bortles was far too erratic with his accuracy. Then you throw in the barrage of injuries along the offensive line. That all adds up to what ended up being a disaster of season for the entire Jaguars offense.

Status for 2019: Various reports have the Jaguars moving on from Bortles this offseason. Doing so would come at a significant cost. Cutting him would count as $16.5 million in dead money against the salary cap. That number would be reduced to $11.5 million if the Jaguars cut him after June 1. If Bortles remains on the roster his salary cap number for next season is $21 million.

In what was possibly his last interview with local media Bortles was asked does he feel he’s the scapegoat for all the Jaguars issues.

“That’s part of the quarterback’s job description,” said Bortles. “When things don’t go well a lot of it falls on the quarterback's shoulders. I know that and signed up for that. I have no problem with it. Whether it’s the scapegoat or whatever you want to call it. Somebody has to take the blame when things don’t go well. I think Nathaniel [former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett] was one of those guys, I think I’m one of those guys. There’s other guys on this team that were part of that as well."

Bortles has admitted that he doesn't expect to be in Jacksonville next season. Ultimately that decision will be made by Tom Coughlin and Dave Caldwell.

“I’m confident I’ll get an opportunity to play football, whether that’s here or elsewhere next year,” said Bortles. “So I’ve got to make sure I’m taking care of myself and getting healthy and ready to go. So when I get that shot whether it’s hear or somewhere else I’ll be ready to go.”

