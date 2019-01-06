Jaguars 2018 season in review: RB Corey Grant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Corey Grant was one of several Jaguars that ended the season on injured reserve. A foot injury prevented him from establishing a role in the Jaguars offense. Grant’s homerun hitting ability was certainly missed throughout the 2018 season.

Position: Running back

2018 Stats: 13 carries, 40 yards – 9 catches, 67 yards

2018 season in review: This was supposed to be the season the Jaguars got Grant more involved in the offense. During the preseason we saw him share the backfield with Leonard Fournette on occasion.

That personnel grouping never materialized during the regular season. Grant played in only five games due to a Lisfranc injury.

Corey Grant is so slippery pic.twitter.com/2VcnV85oMB — Josh ADHD (@FantasyADHD) September 19, 2018

Plays like the one above are why the Jaguars missed Grant. He made a couple of defenders miss, which is something the Jaguars running backs weren't very good at this season.

Status for 2019: Grant will be an unrestricted free agent. It would be a surprise to see him return to Jacksonville in 2019.



