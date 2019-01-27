Jaguars 2018 season in review: Safety Ronnie Harrison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars secondary will see a lot more of Ronnie Harrison in 2019. As a rookie the former Alabama product showed the ability to play both strong and free safety.

Position: Safety

2018 Stats: 32 tackles, Sack, INT

2018 season in review: Harrison made his first career start in Week 13 against the Colts. It’s reasonable to wonder if he should have replaced Barry Church earlier in the season.

Church struggled in his second season in Jacksonville. When the Jaguars cut him it was a clear sign that they were comfortable moving forward with Harrison. In limited action Harrison lived up to his reputation as a big-hitter. His interception against the Titans also displayed his ability to make plays in the passing game.

Ronnie Harrison: Ball Hawk. pic.twitter.com/vPtepdpjfN — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) December 7, 2018

Status for 2019: Harrison will be one of the Jaguars starting safeties in 2019. He was drafted because of his ability to play both safety positions. There’s a chance free safety Tashaun Gipson could be released this offseason. If that’s the case Harrison would likely be joined at safety by Jarrod Wilson next season.

More than likely the Jaguars will also look to add a low-cost safety in free agency or draft one in April.



