Jaguars all business ahead of Sunday's season opener against Giants

SHORT HILLS, N.J. - As the Jaguars arrived at their team hotel in New Jersey, there weren't a lot smiles on the players faces as they got off the busses Saturday afternoon under a slight drizzle. It looked and felt very much like a business trip, a business trip that one Jaguar is very pumped up for.

“I’m pretty jacked up,” said free agent signee Andrew Norrwell. “Can’t wait to get out there and looking forward to putting on a show and not letting the guy next to me down.”

Norwell, who did not allow a sack from his left guard position for the Carolina Panthers in 2017 signed a 5-year, $66 million dollar contract with the Jaguars this offseason. He has said that he isn’t afraid of hard work, a very good trait to have during a Doug Marrone-led training camp. Norwell says that game time Sunday is the reward for that hard work.”

“After a tough camp, you train, coaches put you in every situation and tomorrow we get to show that.”

Norwell and the rest of the offensive line has not had that much game time together as a unit this preseason. However, Norwell says that isn’t going to stop the line from being the leaders on offense.

“We came together as a unit, we work hard everyday and we try to be the leaders on offense. Tomorrow we are going to go out there and set the tone. Every play we are going to keep working hard and be 1 and 0 on every play.”

The Jaguars and Giants kick off from Met Life Stadium Sunday afternoon at 1 PM. Join Mark Brunell for coverage of the game on News4Jax and WJXT all day Sunday starting at 8 AM on the Morning Show.

