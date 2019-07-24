Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue doesn't report for start of training camp

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Wednesday morning, the Jaguars veteran players reported for the start of training camp. According to several reports defensive end Yannick Ngakoue wasn’t one of them. The Jaguars defensive end is now officially a hold out as he seeks a new contract.

Ngakoue is scheduled to make $2.025 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. Over his first three seasons, he has 29.5 sacks. Players who amass those types of numbers usually earn a huge pay day.

Earlier this offseason pass rushers Frank Clark (Chiefs) and DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) each signed deals for five years, $105 million.

Whether or not Ngakoue would hold out was one of the biggest questions the Jaguars had going into the start of training camp. The fourth-year pass rusher also skipped mandatory minicamp in June in search of a new contract.

Without Ngakoue not in camp the Jaguars will be looking for rookie defensive end Josh Allen to contribute immediately.

Ngakoue isn’t the only Jaguar looking to get paid. Jalen Ramsey is also seeking a new deal, although he’s acknowledged it won’t happen this season. This is how the Jaguars cornerback arrived to training camp.

