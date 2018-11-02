Jaguars DL Malik Jackson nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Since signing with the Jaguars in 2016, Malik Jackson has made it a point to give back to the Jacksonville community. On Friday, Jackson was announced as the Jaguars nominee for the “Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.”

The award, presented annually by USAA and the NFL, honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. USAA holds the designation of Official NFL Salute to Service Partner.

Finalists for the award are announced in January. The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show in Atlanta on CBS on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

Jackson was nominated by the Jaguars because of his consistent, heavy involvement in supporting Jacksonville area service members and their families through his foundation, Malik’s Gifts. Jackson hosts multiple events each year to support military families including movie nights, military fun days and a football camp at the Jaguars indoor practice facility. Jackson also has participated in Naval Station Mayport’s annual Stars and Strikes Bowling event. He has also contributed to programs and organizations supporting spouses of deceased service members, and veteran homelessness. To read more about Jackson’s nomination, please visit NFL.com/salute.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.