Jaguars embrace playoff fever that's taken over First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bigger the game, the bigger the celebration. Last Sunday the Jaguars were welcomed home by thousands of fans that filled EverBank field to congratulate them on their playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A win in the AFC Championship on Sunday will send the Jaguars to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

If Jacksonville is able to go into New England on Sunday and slay Tom Brady and the Patriots it will be a day this city never forgets.

“I think it was pretty cool last week to come home and have all of the people here in the stadium,” said Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles. “I would imagine the bigger the game, the bigger the celebration. I am sure it will only continue to get better. I think we have gotten to see a little bit of a glimpse of how important football is to this town and how important the Jaguars are to this town. I think we all understand that it has been a decade or so of bad ball. To be able to bring some success here, to this town and this city, it has been cool to do that and share that with the guys on this team. Also, to be part of this city and this town that kinds of feeds of these things.”

Jaguars fever has taken over the First Coast and players are taking notice.

“Just going out there you see Jags gear, I got people taking about they like the Jags now, people talking about buying Jags gear,” said linebacker Myles Jack. “People are really looking at the Jags just from the beginning of the season to now. We are selling out the stadium and it’s only going to get better from here.”

A big reason why the Jaguars are in this position is because of their 6-foot-8, 300 pound addition in free agency last March. Calais Campbell, who was named defensive player of the year, could be the best free agent signing in franchise history. His play on the field and his presence in the locker room can’t be measured by numbers. From day one Campbell said he felt the pieces were here to reach this point.

“The city is on fire right now,” said Campbell. “The excitement around the whole city has been incredible and for us to win this game would be huge for this city. We think about that, too. We want to bring a championship to Duval.”

