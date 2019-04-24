Jaguars hold D-Line auditions this Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time to shine!

The D-Line, the official drumline of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is holding auditions this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at TIAA Bank Field.

Those who make the cut will play at Jaguars home games at TIAA Bank Field, corporate/ private functions, and appears regularly in community events throughout the year.

Audition Attire: Wear attire suitable for performances (e.g., comfortable clothing that allows for movement and playing of percussion instruments). Jaguars colors are encouraged.

What to Bring: Drums and cymbals will be provided, but bring sticks, practice pads and chops.

Qualifications: Auditions are open to candidates 18 years of age and older, as of April 27, 2019. Please note this is a part-time position. Jaguars D-Line is a 12-month commitment, which includes rehearsals, performing at Jaguars home games at TIAA Bank Field and at charity and business appearances throughout the year.

Judging: You will be judged in the following categories: a self-prepared piece, sight reading, enthusiasm and personal interview.

Please note D-Line Auditions are CLOSED to persons who are not auditioning.

