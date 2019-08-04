Jaguars initial depth chart lists 1 rookie starter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In advance of the Jaguars preseason opener Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, the team released the first unofficial depth chart Sunday.
Among the starters were three injured players, one rookie and one position with co-starters.
Third-round pick Quincy Williams qualifies in both categories. The injured rookie is listed as the starter at weakside linebacker, despite being expected to be out until the regular season opener Sept. 8.
Williams is backed up by Ramik Wilson, DJ Alexander and Joe Giles-Harris at the "Will" position. On the other side of the linebacker formation, Leon Jacobs and James Onwualu are listed as co-starters with the injured Jake Ryan as the only backup on that side.
First-round pick Josh Allen is listed as the second-string defensive end behind Yannick Ngakoue.
On offense, Cam Robinson (left tackle) and Marqise Lee (wide receiver) are both listed as starters despite not practicing during training camp. Both are coming off ACL surgeries.
Rookie second-round pick Jawaan Taylor is listed as the backup to Cedric Ogbuehi at right tackle while rookie third-round pick Josh Oliver is listed behind Geoff Swaim at one tight end position. At quarterback, rookie Gardner Minshew is the top backup to Nick Foles.
Jaguars unofficial depth chart
Offense
WR 12 Dede Westbrook 18 Chris Conley 10 Terrelle Pryor Sr. 19 Tyre Brady 14 Raphael Leonard 81 Marcus Simms
LT: [74 Cam Robinson] 61 Leonard Wester/72 Josh Wells 67 Andrew Lauderdale
LG: 68 Andrew Norwell 70 Brandon Thomas 73 Donnell Greene
C: 65 Brandon Linder 69 Tyler Shatley 62 KC McDermott 64 Bunchy Stallings
RG: 60 A.J. Cann 76 Will Richardson 66 Jordan Agasiva
RT: 77 Cedric Ogbuehi 75 Jawaan Taylor
TE: 87 Geoff Swaim 89 Josh Oliver 86 Donnie Ernsberger
WR [11 Marqise Lee] 17 DJ Chark Jr. 84 Keelan Cole 16 C.J. Board 13 Michael Walker 88 Tre McBride
QB: 7 Nick Foles 15 Gardner Minshew II 3 Tanner Lee 2 Alex McGough
RB: 27 Leonard Fournette 23 Alfred Blue 30 Ryquell Armstead 29 Benny Cunningham 34 Thomas Rawls 33 Devante Mays
35 Roc Thomas
TE: 80 James O'Shaughnessy 83 Ben Koyack 85 Charles Jones
Defense
DE 91 Yannick Ngakoue 41 Josh Allen 94 Dawaune Smoot 55 Lerentee McCray
NT: 95 Abry Jones 54 Eli Ankou/98 Dontavius Russell 78 Kalani Vakameilalo
DT: 99 Marcell Dareus 90 Taven Bryan 79 Andrew Williams 97 Michael Hughes
DE: 93 Calais Campbell 96 Datone Jones 92 Lyndon Johnson
WLB: 56 Quincy Williams 53 Ramik Wilson 59 DJ Alexander 57 Joe Giles-Harris
MLB: 44 Myles Jack 52 Najee Goode 49 Connor Strachan
SLB 48 Leon Jacobs/58 James Onwualu [47 Jake Ryan]
LCB: 20 Jalen Ramsey 25 D.J. Hayden 31 Breon Borders 40 Brandon Watson 43 Picasso Nelson
FS: 26 Jarrod Wilson 38 C.J. Reavis 45 Josh Robinson
SS: 36 Ronnie Harrison 22 Cody Davis 42 Andrew Wingard 39 Joshua Moon
RCB: 21 A.J. Bouye 41 Tre Herndon 24 Quenton Meeks 35 Saivion Smith 30 Tae Hayes
PK: 4 Josh Lambo
P: 9 Logan Cooke
H: 9 Logan Cooke
LS: 45 Matt Overton
PR: 12 Dede Westbrook 84 Keelan Cole 13 Michael Walker 81 Marcus Simms
KR: 17 DJ Chark Jr. 29 Benny Cunningham 13 Michael Walker 81 Marcus Simms
2019 JAGUARS UNOFFICIAL DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
DEFENSE
SPECIAL TEAMS
Bold = Starter // ___________ = Rookie // [ ] = PUP/NFI
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.