Jaguars initial depth chart lists 1 rookie starter

George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In advance of the Jaguars preseason opener Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens, the team released the first unofficial depth chart Sunday.

Among the starters were three injured players, one rookie and one position with co-starters.

Third-round pick Quincy Williams qualifies in both categories. The injured rookie is listed as the starter at weakside linebacker, despite being expected to be out until the regular season opener Sept. 8.

Williams is backed up by Ramik Wilson, DJ Alexander and Joe Giles-Harris at the "Will" position. On the other side of the linebacker formation, Leon Jacobs and James Onwualu are listed as co-starters with the injured Jake Ryan as the only backup on that side.

First-round pick Josh Allen is listed as the second-string defensive end behind Yannick Ngakoue.

On offense, Cam Robinson (left tackle) and Marqise Lee (wide receiver) are both listed as starters despite not practicing during training camp. Both are coming off ACL surgeries.

Rookie second-round pick Jawaan Taylor is listed as the backup to Cedric Ogbuehi at right tackle while rookie third-round pick Josh Oliver is listed behind Geoff Swaim at one tight end position. At quarterback, rookie Gardner Minshew is the top backup to Nick Foles.

Jaguars unofficial depth chart

Offense

WR 12 Dede Westbrook 18 Chris Conley 10 Terrelle Pryor Sr. 19 Tyre Brady 14 Raphael Leonard 81 Marcus Simms

LT: [74 Cam Robinson] 61 Leonard Wester/72 Josh Wells 67 Andrew Lauderdale

LG: 68 Andrew Norwell 70 Brandon Thomas 73 Donnell Greene

C: 65 Brandon Linder 69 Tyler Shatley 62 KC McDermott 64 Bunchy Stallings

RG: 60 A.J. Cann 76 Will Richardson 66 Jordan Agasiva

RT: 77 Cedric Ogbuehi 75 Jawaan Taylor

TE: 87 Geoff Swaim 89 Josh Oliver 86 Donnie Ernsberger

WR [11 Marqise Lee] 17 DJ Chark Jr. 84 Keelan Cole 16 C.J. Board 13 Michael Walker 88 Tre McBride

QB: 7 Nick Foles 15 Gardner Minshew II 3 Tanner Lee 2 Alex McGough

RB: 27 Leonard Fournette 23 Alfred Blue 30 Ryquell Armstead 29 Benny Cunningham 34 Thomas Rawls 33 Devante Mays

35 Roc Thomas

TE: 80 James O'Shaughnessy 83 Ben Koyack 85 Charles Jones

Defense

DE 91 Yannick Ngakoue 41 Josh Allen 94 Dawaune Smoot 55 Lerentee McCray

NT: 95 Abry Jones 54 Eli Ankou/98 Dontavius Russell 78 Kalani Vakameilalo

DT: 99 Marcell Dareus 90 Taven Bryan 79 Andrew Williams 97 Michael Hughes

DE: 93 Calais Campbell 96 Datone Jones 92 Lyndon Johnson

WLB: 56 Quincy Williams 53 Ramik Wilson 59 DJ Alexander 57 Joe Giles-Harris

MLB: 44 Myles Jack 52 Najee Goode 49 Connor Strachan

SLB 48 Leon Jacobs/58 James Onwualu [47 Jake Ryan]

LCB: 20 Jalen Ramsey 25 D.J. Hayden 31 Breon Borders 40 Brandon Watson 43 Picasso Nelson

FS: 26 Jarrod Wilson 38 C.J. Reavis 45 Josh Robinson

SS: 36 Ronnie Harrison 22 Cody Davis 42 Andrew Wingard 39 Joshua Moon

RCB: 21 A.J. Bouye 41 Tre Herndon 24 Quenton Meeks 35 Saivion Smith 30 Tae Hayes

PK: 4 Josh Lambo

P: 9 Logan Cooke

H: 9 Logan Cooke

LS: 45 Matt Overton

PR: 12 Dede Westbrook 84 Keelan Cole 13 Michael Walker 81 Marcus Simms

KR: 17 DJ Chark Jr. 29 Benny Cunningham 13 Michael Walker 81 Marcus Simms

2019 JAGUARS UNOFFICIAL DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

Bold = Starter // ___________ = Rookie // [ ] = PUP/NFI

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.