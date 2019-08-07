Jaguars launch new mobile app, secure digital ticketing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars have kicked off a new mobile app designed to deliver team content to followers around the world and enhance the game day experience for fans at TIAA Bank Field.

The app also introduces secure digital ticketing, designed to add another level of security to the existing stadiumwide mobile ticket platform.

The new Jacksonville Jaguars app offers an array of new features including:

Exclusive content – Mobile app users will have first access to team videos, photos, trivia and contests before anyone else.

Live game streaming – For the first time, a free live digital stream of both preseason and regular season Jaguars games will be available via the app to audiences located in Jacksonville and affiliate markets including Orlando, Daytona, Savannah and Gainesville. Fans must enable location services to take advantage of this feature.

Enhanced game day alerts – Fans who enable push notifications can get up-to-the-minute game day notices, including score updates, statistics, injury reports, play-by-play updates and instant postgame highlights and analysis.

Stadium-friendly guides – When arriving at TIAA Bank Field, fans can access concession locations and menus, parking and stadium maps, a list of prohibited items and details of the stadium’s clear bag policy. Fans can also quickly contact guest services during the game with just one click.

"We’re introducing a more intuitive mobile app, one that brings our fans closer to us, makes a positive impact on their game day experience, and prioritizes the content and access that they are hungry for,” said Julian Duncan, Jaguars chief marketing officer. “We’re eager for fans to download, explore and engage with our team in a whole new way.”

Fans will continue to utilize their Official Jacksonville Jaguars app to access their tickets on game day and will enjoy some new security features this season. In conjunction with Ticketmaster, the Jaguars will utilize secure digital ticketing in 2019. Fans will notice that each ticket has a moving bar code. This dynamic bar code updates every 15 seconds, eliminating the ability to use a screenshot as entry to TIAA Bank Field.

“The introduction of stadiumwide mobile ticketing in 2018 was enormously successful for our fans and stadium partners alike,” said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer. “Secure digital ticketing is another league-wide evolution further reducing the risk of fraud and counterfeit tickets. All the convenience of transferring tickets to friends or family via email or text is still available via mobile device. We’ve just eliminated the chance that a screenshot could be stolen and used to gain entry into the stadium.”

The free Jacksonville Jaguars app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android devices. With new updates and enhancements being made weekly, users are encouraged to enable location services and allow for push notifications to ensure they are always running the most current version of the app. The Jaguars have also developed a detailed secure digital ticket guide to aid fans in accessing, transferring or selling their tickets for the upcoming season.

View a tutorial and frequently asked questions.

