Jaguars Legends Community Gala showcases some of most beloved players in team history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Celebrating 25 years in the NFL, the Jaguars Legends Community Gala showcased some of the most beloved players in team history.

Jacksonville's own Quad City DJ's also took the stage, rocking out to some of their hits, including "Space Jam" and "C'mon N' Ride It (The Train)."

There were 75 former Jags in attendance, 175 former cheerleaders, local dignitaries and members from the business community.

Jaguars fans, many who have been season ticket holders since the beginning, all came out Saturday night. It was a celebration of 25 years of the NFL in Jacksonville -- a walk down memory lane.

Tom Coughlin, Jaguars executive vice president of operations, said he couldn't help but get emotional Saturday night.

"You know, there's going to be a lot of memories and emotions for me tonight. I mean, I just walked in and over came Brian Schwartz and Jimmy Smith, and so here it goes," Coughlin said. "I'm looking forward to seeing all these guys, trying to catch up and find out how they're doing and their families are doing and what have you. But, you know, there's an incredible amount of memories that I have, especially real early on when we were getting started. And you know of that will come back as the night goes on."

The silver celebration and alumni weekend for the Jags continues Sunday as the team takes on the Saints at home.

