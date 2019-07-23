Jaguars make 50 most valuable sports franchises list

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Owning an NFL team is good for business. The Jacksonville Jaguars were recently ranked No. 49 on Forbes' annual list of the world's top-50 most vaulable sports franchises.

According to the report, the Jaguars are currently valued at $2.08 billion. That number is slighty lower than the prior year ($2.075 billion). Coming off their succesful playoff run from the end of the 2017 season, Jacksonville was ranked No. 45 in 2018.

The Jaguars were one of 26 NFL teams to make Forbes 2018 list.

Buying the Jaguars have proven to be a great business deal for Shad Khan, who bought the team from Wayne Weaver for $760 million in December of 2011.

