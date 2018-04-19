Jaguars new uniforms show up on signage at Jacksonville airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars will publicly unveil their new uniforms tomorrow at the State of the Franchise address, but some hardworking folks at the airport got a jump on things.

A viewer using the Twitter handle Sameer98k posted the photos of new signage being installed at JAX that appear to show Jaguars players A.J. Bouye, Yannick N'gakoue, Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette and Calais Campbell showing off the new look.

The uniforms appear to be a style that jives with what players have said about them. Calais Campbell called the uniforms "very classic look, smooth."

Last month at the NFL's annual meeting in Orlando, Tom Coughlin said that the uniform "it was a feeling of who we are, what we represent. It's a very good look. It's a solid look. I think we'll have some guys in the Hall of Fame and the connection will be there. The uniform will be very similar. We just wanted a little bolder statement and I think we got it."

