Jaguars offensive lineman A.J. Cann celebrates birth of baby girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars offensive lineman AJ Cann is celebrating a good start to his offseason — fatherhood.

Cann and his fiancé, Kendal Fordham, celebrated the birth of a little girl on Valentine’s Day, Kennie Amelia.

Cann announced the news on his verified Instagram account: “Kendal & I couldn’t ask for a better Valentines Day....operation spoil Kennie Amelia is now in effect jk #goodparenting”

Cann, 27, was a third-round pick of the Jaguars in 2015 and is an unrestricted free agent.



