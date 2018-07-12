Jaguars open 8 training camp practices to fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Jaguars open training camp on July 26, it will mark the first of eight practices that will be open to the public.

One of the sessions, the July 28 practice, scheduled for 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., is open exclusively to Jags 365 season ticket members. That is also the first day in pads for the Jaguars in the 2018 Training Camp.

The final session that is open to the public is the annual practice inside the stadium, now known as TIAA Bank Field, beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 3. All other open practices are scheduled to run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The practices are free to attend, but fans must register in advance online at jaguars.com/trainingcamp. Fans are encouraged to register early, as tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Consistent with the Jaguars' new game day mobile ticketing platform, all tickets will be delivered via mobile device.

Parking is available in lots M and N and concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase.

Below is the full list of open practices and times:

Thursday, July 26 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, July 27 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. (Open exclusively to Jags 365 season ticket members)

Monday, July 30 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 2 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Florida Blue Family Night practice at TIAA Bank Field)

