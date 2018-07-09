Jaguars open nominations for in-game military recognitions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jaguars announced today that nominations are now being accepted for the team’s 2018 in-game military and first responder recognitions during the 2018 season. Fans can visit www.jaguars.com/military to submit a veteran, active duty service personnel, veteran-owned business or first responder to be highlighted live on the video boards during one of the Jaguars’ home preseason or regular season games this fall. New this season, all military recognitions will be located at the all-new Camp Grunt Style, the military-inspired environment open to all fans on the north deck at TIAA Bank Field.

The four in-game recognitions include:

• Navy Mutual Bell Ringer – Honors an active-duty serviceman/servicewoman who has been recognized for an act of valor or has recently returned from deployment.

• SunPass® Hometown Hero - Honors a Jacksonville native that is either currently on deployment with the U.S. military or a local first responder that has performed heroically.

• First Data Veteran-Owned Business of the Game – Recognizes a Jacksonville-area business that is owned by a veteran of the armed forces.

• Veteran of the Game – Honors a veteran of the armed forces that served with distinction during a United States conflict/war.

All nominations will be reviewed by a small selection committee and winners and nominators will be notified in advance of the game if selected. Those selected will receive tickets and parking to the event in which they’ll be recognized. The application only applies to the 2018 home schedule at TIAA Bank Field.

In-game military honors have been a tradition for the Jaguars since the team’s inception. Since 2012 alone, the Jaguars have recognized more than 150 individual veterans, military personnel and first responders with these traditional in-game honors. Jaguars games also regularly feature military flyovers, color guards and musical performances featuring military bands. In partnership with UPS and the Greater Jacksonville Area USO, the Jaguars Foundation also provides more than 100 tickets per game to local military families who have a loved one on deployment. In addition, the Jaguars provide more than 1,600 discounted tickets to military veterans and their families for every home game.

