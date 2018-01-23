Jaguars owner Shad Khan tabbed for new NFL social justice committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars owner Shad Khan was selected as one of five NFL owners to help establish a player-owner committee focusing on social and racial justice initiatives.

The league also says it is beginning a "Let's Listen Together" campaign that includes digital content and commercials highlighting player-led work on equality issues. That platform will include social media support and letters from players and owners.

Other owners on the committee are Arizona's Michael Bidwill, Atlanta's Arthur Blank, Cleveland's Jimmy Haslam and Miami's Stephen Ross. Current players Josh McCown, Josh Norman, and Kelvin Beachum, Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams and former player Anquan Boldin are on the committee.

The committee held its first meeting at the league office in December.

This season many players took knees during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice, drawing rebukes from President Donald Trump.

Boldin said the initiative should be "celebrated" because the NFL is the "first professional league or entity that has taken the concerns of its players and put resources behind it."

The NFL Foundation is also launching a new grant today for active and retired players who develop social justice programming or partner with local non-profit organizations committed to this work. A similar grant will be open for club foundations later this month.

For more information, visit www.nfl.com/letslistentogether.

