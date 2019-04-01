Jaguars predicted to win 8 games by oddsmaker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There will be scores of predictions for the Jaguars' 2019 season between now and the season opener. The first of many betting lines for the Jaguars win total is out, and CG Technology, a sportsbook operator, projects the Jaguars to win eight games in 2019.

That would mark an improvement from the Jaguars' 5-11 record in 2018, but the eight wins are still the lowest projected win total among any team in the AFC South. Indianapolis is projected with 9.5 wins, while Tennessee and Houston are both projected with 8.5 wins.

The New England Patriots are the top team in the projections with an expected total of 11 wins. The Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams come in at 10.5 Those four teams were the final four teams in the NFL playoffs after the 2018 season.

At the other end of the spectrum are the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, who are projected to win five games each, fewest in the league.

Remember, these projections are made to match the betting public's expectations for the upcoming season.

If the Jaguars were to win eight games, it would be interesting to see if major changes would be made. While an 8-8 record rarely makes the playoffs, it would mark a three-game improvement from the disappointing 2018 season. Jaguars owner Shad Khan has not stated a "playoffs or bust" mantra but did say that a season like 2018 was unacceptable in 2019.

