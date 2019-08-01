Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams out with knee injury

George Varkanis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams’ fast start in training camp hit a snag on Thursday.

Williams, a third-round selection out of Murray State, will be sidelined four-to-six weeks after suffering a meniscus tear, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jaguars confirmed the report to News4Jax. The injury occurred during Thursday's training camp practice.

The injury is a blow for Williams, who had drawn positive reviews from the team and head coach Doug Marrone. Marrone said earlier this week that Williams “might be the fastest player” on the Jaguars.

Jaguars confirm this report to me. Tough break for a guy who has flashed in camp. Jags fairly thin at the positon. https://t.co/YeRQETsOM7 — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) August 1, 2019

The Jaguars are already thin at outside linebacker. With Telvin Smith skipping this season, the Jaguars had Williams, second-year man Leon Jacobs, and a handful of free-agent additions battling for playing time.

If Williams does miss six weeks, it would put his return on Sept. 12, three days before the Jaguars Week 2 game at Houston. The Jaguars play at home the following Thursday night against the Titans.





