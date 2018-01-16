Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette not hurt in crash

Leonard Fournette signed his rear bumper after a no-injury accident on the Dames Point Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was not injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 near the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said the chain-reaction crash happened about 11:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 near Heckscher Drive. Fournette's 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybeck was rear-ended.

Troopers said that a woman in an SUV who caused the crash was cited for careless driving.

Tad Dickman, with the Jaguars communication office, said Fournette was able to drive himself home.

"Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him," Dickman tweeted.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

Before leaving, Fournette posed for a photo with one of the people in the crash and signed the smashed rear bumper that fell off his car and gave it to the trooper who investigated the crash.

The FHP supervisor at the scene told News4Jax that no Patriots or Steelers were involved in the crash.

The crash temporarily blocked one lane, but it was cleared by 1:15 p.m.

