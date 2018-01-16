Jaguars

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette not hurt in crash

Fournette rear-ended in 3-vehicle crash caused by woman in SUV, FHP says

By Vic Micolucci - Reporter, anchor, Stacey Readout - Assistant News Director
Headline Goes Here

Leonard Fournette signed his rear bumper after a no-injury accident on the Dames Point Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was not injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 295 near the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said the chain-reaction crash happened about 11:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-295 near Heckscher Drive. Fournette's 2017  Mercedes-Benz Maybeck was rear-ended.

Fournette-crash-on-Dames-Point Florida DOT camera

Fournette's Mercedes Benz was one of three vehicles in a crash on the northern approach to the Dames Point Bridge.

Troopers said that a woman in an SUV who caused the crash was cited for careless driving.

Tad Dickman, with the Jaguars communication office, said Fournette was able to drive himself home.

"Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him," Dickman tweeted.

Before leaving, Fournette posed for a photo with one of the people in the crash and signed the smashed rear bumper that fell off his car and gave it to the trooper who investigated the crash.

The FHP supervisor at the scene told News4Jax that no Patriots or Steelers were involved in the crash.

The crash temporarily blocked one lane, but it was cleared by 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.