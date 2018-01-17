Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson held out of practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten Jaguars starters were listed on the teams initial injury report Wednesday, in advance of Sunday's AFC championship game against the New England Patriots, but only one, free safety Tashaun Gipson, was expected to miss practice.

Gipson is listed as having a foot injury. He left Sunday's win in Pittsburgh with an injury. He was replaced at free safety by Jarrod Wilson.

The other players listed on the injury report include quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist); wide receiver Marqise Lee (foot); running back Leonard Fournette (ankle); strong safety Barry Church (shoulder); linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen); punt returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring); tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle); and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle).

Bortles has been listed on the injury report with a wrist injury most of the year, but has not missed any gametime because of it. Fournette left Sunday's game in the second quarter, but returned despite the ankle injury.

